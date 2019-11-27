Tucker Carlson raked President Donald Trump over the coals Wednesday night — calling him a “salesman,” “compulsive self-promoter,” and “full-blown BS artist.”

All of this in a monologue defending the president.

Roughly halfway through the Thanksgiving eve edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Fox News host conceded that the president does, indeed, tell lies. To drive home the point, he referenced one of the commander-in-chief’s biggest whoppers — the January 2017 claim that his Inauguration crowd was the largest ever.

“We’re not going to lie to you: that was untrue,” Carlson said. “The crowd at the 2017 inauguration was not the largest ever measured on the national mall. Sorry. It wasn’t.

Which brings us to this question, which Carlson himself brought up: “Why did the president claim otherwise?”

“Because that’s who he is,” Carlson said. “Donald Trump is a salesman: A talker, a boaster, a compulsive self-promoter. At times, he’s a full blown BS artist.”

But the host went on to posit that progressives aren’t really concerned about Trump’s false statements.

“Is lying really the reason the left despises Donald Trump?” Carlson asked. “Or could the real problem be, as is so often the case, the exact opposite of what they claim it is? Think back over the last four years. When have the CNN anchors been the angriest? Was it when Trump told some whopper, or exaggerated his own accomplishments? Nope. They’re used to that kind of lying. Everyone who spends time around politicians is. What infuriates official Washington is not when Trump lies, but when he tells the truth. Truth is the real threat to their power.”

As an example, Carlson cited Trump’s infamous 2015 comments on immigration.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” the president said. “They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

“Trump didn’t claim that everyone coming over southern border is a criminal,” Carlson said. “But some are. That’s true. And precisely because it is true, you are absolutely, under no circumstances allowed to say it. Acknowledging that not every illegal alien improves America, raises an uncomfortable question: if illegal immigration has a downside, why has Washington allowed so much of it? If the people in charge actually cared about us, they would protect our borders. But they don’t care. So they’ve let millions and millions of foreigners whose names we don’t even know stream in from abroad, to use our services, lower our wages, and — yes, in some cases — commit crimes.”

Carlson punctuated his remarks by saying, “let’s just agree that Trump is a racist liar and move on. By the way, did you know he’s up to almost 14,000 lies by now? My gosh, what a bad person he is. Unlike us.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

