ACKSHUALLY: NPR’s ‘Fact Check’ On Trump Praise of Women In Congress Gets Ripped to Shreds

by | Feb 6th, 2019, 9:57 am

In a post on their political account on Twitter, NPR tweeted a fact check on President Donald Trump’s line when he praised the record number of women serving in Congress during his State of the Union.

“And exactly one century after Congress passed the Constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than at any time before. That’s great. Very great. And congratulations. That’s great,” Trump said.

In response, NPR pointed out most of the women are not Republicans, but rather Democrats:

There are more women in Congress than ever before, but that is almost entirely because of Democrats, not Trump’s party. The number of Republican women in the House has, in fact, .

Altogether, there are 127 women in Congress, up from 110 in 2018. But even with that large jump, women remain hugely underrepresented on Capitol Hill — members of Congress is a woman. (Meanwhile, women are .)

NPR “fact checking” a point Trump did not make was promptly called out.

