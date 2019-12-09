Attorney General Bill Barr attacked an FBI investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign following the release of a report that found the investigation’s opening was warranted.

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said following the release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, which found the investigation had “no political bias.”

This AG Barr statement: “The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2019

Barr again in statement defending Trump: “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2019

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions to open the four individual investigations,” the IG report reads.

“We also concluded that, under the AG Guidelines and the DIOG, the FBI had an authorized purpose when it opened Crossfire Hurricane to obtain information about, or protect against, a national security threat or federal crime, even though the investigation also had the potential to impact constitutionally protected activity,” it continues.

