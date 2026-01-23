California AG Announces 55th Lawsuit Against the Trump Administration

California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced Friday that his state has filed its 55th lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Bonta held a press conference from Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles, saying his purpose was to show reporters what Trump and the Federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration “are putting at risk.”

The latest lawsuit claims the Trump administration gave oil company Sable Offshore Corp “the green light to restart pumping oil through two onshore pipelines that originate and terminate within California,” when they had no authority to do so.

Bonta accused Trump of attempting to federalize the pipeline that’s legally under the auspices of the Golden State, and is the “latest example of Trump doing the oil industry’s bidding.”

Trump has made no secret of his desire to help oil companies as part of his “drill, baby, drill” policy promoting fossil fuels and eschewing “green energy.”

Bonta claimed the administration justified bypassing California regulators by creating a “sham emergency permit to begin pumping oil when there’s absolutely no emergency.”

“The Trump administration has no ground to stand on. The law is clear. These pipelines fall within California’s jurisdiction,” Bonta said.

In a press release, Bonta called the number of lawsuits his state has brought “astonishing,” saying it “reflects the pace and recklessness with which this President has violated the law. Looking ahead, we’re not backing down. As Attorney General, my job is to uphold the law and stand up for all Californians. I will continue to do so.”

In addition to the oil issue, Bonta’s lawsuits have covered abuse of power, civil rights, consumer interests, DOGE, education, the environment, federal funding, healthcare, housing, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, public safety, the work force, and voting rights, according to the California Department of Justice website.

The Trump administration hasn’t commented on the newest suit.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

