Jim Jordan Says Ethics Committee Report on Matt Gaetz ‘Shouldn’t Go Public’

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) declared that the House ethics report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz “shouldn’t go public,” Tuesday after Gaetz was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as attorney general.

After Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked Jordan, “Do you have any sense about what will happen with that House ethics report that was supposed to come out Friday?” the committee chairman replied, “Well, it’s my understanding that it’s not supposed to go public. So if it’s not supposed to under the rules, it shouldn’t go public.”

Jordan went on to describe Gaetz as “one of the best members we had on our committee,” adding:

There are very few people who have the cross-examination skills he does, and I want someone in the Justice Department who’s not going to say moms and dads in school board meetings need to be investigated. I want someone in the Justice Department who’s going to say it’s wrong for the FBI to do a memorandum and say that pro-life Catholics are extremists. I want someone at the Justice Department who can tell us who planted the pipe bombs on January 6, who leaked the Dobbs opinion, who put cocaine at the White House instead of all the other stuff they seem to be focused on.

Gaetz has been accused of having had sex with a woman when she was 17, leading to calls for the House Ethics Committee report to be released publicly.

While some Republicans, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), have called for the report to be released, others have argued that releasing the report to the public would go against House rules.

Gaetz resigned from Congress on Wednesday – just days before the Ethics Committee was reportedly set to vote on whether to release the “highly damaging” report – after Trump nominated him to serve as attorney general in the second Trump administration.

