Art of the Deal Co-Author Says Trump ‘Has No Conscience’ and No ‘Soul’: He’s a ‘Sociopath’

Tony Schwartz, co-author of the Art of the Deal, told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Wednesday that since he worked with Donald Trump for months on his famed book, he has had a behind the scenes look. According to Schwartz, the behind the scenes is not pretty.

“We had on Cliff Sims. He was in the White House. He was the media strategy guy and has a new tell-all book out. He said there is something about Donald Trump that changes the character of the people around him. He changes their moral compass,” Camerota said.

“There is no question,” Schwartz said.

“How does he do that,” she asked.

“I’m an example of it. I have been in penance for 30 years over it. He did this to me — pulled me into something that violated my own values. His values violated mine,” Schwartz explained. “He does this. It makes it a depressing time. I find myself angrier moment to moment, day to day than I would have been two years ago if there were no Trump. I think that’s across the population. He disrupts you is what he does.”



Schwartz said because Trump “has no conscience,” “he’s willing to say anything, to lie, deceive, distort and not feel the slightest bit of guilt about it” and that he is “sociopath.”



“Meaning what,” Camerota prodded.

“Meaning the absence of there isn’t a soul. There is not only not a heart, but there is not a soul. There is no internal barometer, no true north,” he replied.

Watch above, via CNN.

