Barr: I’m Told Mueller Believed it Was ‘My Prerogative’ To Decide on Obstruction, Not Congress

Attorney General William Barr claims that although he did not directly speak to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, he was “told” that it was his prerogative to decide whether or not to pursue an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump.

At a Thursday morning news conference in Washington, the attorney general was asked about his obstruction decision, and said that Mueller did not offer any guidance that it should be left to Congress.

“Special Counsel Mueller did not indicate that his purpose was to leave the decision to Congress. I hope that was not his view since we don’t convene grand juries and conduct criminal investigations for that purpose,” Barr said. “I didn’t talk to him directly about the fact that we were making the decision, but I am told that his reaction to that was that it was my prerogative as attorney general to make that decision.”

