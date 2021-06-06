comScore So We're Talking About Trump's Pants Now. Fun.

Because Things Aren’t Already Ridiculous Enough, I Guess We’re Talking About Donald Trump’s Pants Now

By Josh Feldman Jun 6th, 2021
 

You know it’s a weird day on Twitter when “#Trumppants” is trending.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump gave a speech and continued pushing the big lie about the 2020 election. But one of the more, um, unique takeaways for some on social media was a question about Trump’s pants.

Yes, we have somehow reached the “did Donald Trump put his pants on backwards?” portion of the program.

Based on other images from the event, it looks like that’s not the case (saving this editor from having to do a CSI-style “zoom and enhance” on Donald Trump’s pants):

Again, as of this posting, #Trumppants is trending on Twitter. So you can imagine how that’s going.

During his speech Saturday, Trump talked about the coverage of that time he walked down that ramp, so who knows, maybe he ends up putting out a statement about his friggin pants. If we’re already living in a simulation, we might as well get nuts.

