Because Things Aren’t Already Ridiculous Enough, I Guess We’re Talking About Donald Trump’s Pants Now

You know it’s a weird day on Twitter when “#Trumppants” is trending.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump gave a speech and continued pushing the big lie about the 2020 election. But one of the more, um, unique takeaways for some on social media was a question about Trump’s pants.

Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

Yes, we have somehow reached the “did Donald Trump put his pants on backwards?” portion of the program.

Based on other images from the event, it looks like that’s not the case (saving this editor from having to do a CSI-style “zoom and enhance” on Donald Trump’s pants):

God, I hate to do this, but I think the "backwards pants" conclusion is wrong. Not sure if it's deliberately manipulated or a compression artifact, but still photos from the event suggest his pants were normal. https://t.co/ikr7tHJKKa pic.twitter.com/S0PwfAP5wZ — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) June 6, 2021

Again, as of this posting, #Trumppants is trending on Twitter. So you can imagine how that’s going.

A Bayesian analysis of whether Donald Trump’s pants were on backwards — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 6, 2021

I’ll await further reporting, but as someone who has endured five years of pants jokes thanks to Trump’s shot at my pants-buying abilities, I have a lot invested in this. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 6, 2021

Shame on folks for making tasteless and infantile jokes about Trump having his pants on backwards or wearing a diaper. When he was obviously promoting a great new Mike Lindell product called My Pants, which are down-filled, stain-resistant and like a cloud made from Ted Cruz — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 6, 2021

We need congressional hearings on what happened to the fly on Trump’s pants https://t.co/tMaHTjNOmE — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) June 6, 2021

I've seen half a dozen conspiracy theories about the wrinkled pants, and it's an example of how Trump's conspiracy thinking is addictive. His very presence inspires people to start wishcasting in all directions. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) June 6, 2021

It’s one thing to hold a Bible upside down for a photo op. You’re just a calculating asshole. It’s another to put your pants on backwards in an attempted comeback. Now you’re a pathetic loser. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 6, 2021

My theory: I don’t think the no-fly zone is a case of Trump putting his pants on backwards. I think he wears modified suit pants with an elastic waist band and no fly to fit over an adult diaper. They’re just like pants you put on a toddler who’s not potty trained. pic.twitter.com/hWJVizYmFn — ken olin (@kenolin1) June 6, 2021

When you hop on Twitter and see the rabbit hole that is #trumppants trending… pic.twitter.com/PYo65pGAMG — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 6, 2021

During his speech Saturday, Trump talked about the coverage of that time he walked down that ramp, so who knows, maybe he ends up putting out a statement about his friggin pants. If we’re already living in a simulation, we might as well get nuts.

