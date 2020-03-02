comScore

Bloomberg Counters Trump Attack With WaPo Report: Your Aides Are ‘Trashing’ Your Coronavirus Response

By Joe DePaoloMar 2nd, 2020, 8:58 am

Mike Bloomberg, Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg are throwing down on Twitter Monday morning — with each hitting the other over their ability to manage a crisis.

The workweek-opening spat began with Trump attacking Bloomberg’s debate performances — and claiming that only those on his payroll are behind him in the presidential race.

“[Bloomberg’s support has] Dropped a lot,” Trump wrote. “Only his highly paid consultants, who are laughing all the way to the bank, still support him…And by the way, he did not poll well as mayor in handling crisis!”

Bloomberg countered by linking to a Washington Post story which paints an unflattering portait of the White House’s response to the coronavirus. In it, a senior administration official is anonymously quoted as saying, “It’s complete chaos. Everyone is just trying to get a handle on what the [expletive] is going on.”

“Very sad Washington Post story with your own aides trashing you and making fun of you behind your back,” Bloomberg wrote. “They know that you are not up to this — and they are scared for the country.”

Bloomberg bought three minutes of ad-time on CBS and NBC Sunday night — which he billed as an address to the nation on coronavirus.

“At times like this, it is the job of the President to reassure the public that he or she is taking all the steps necessary to protect the health and well-being of every citizen,” Bloomberg said. “The public wants to know their leader is trained, informed and respected.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo

You may also like: