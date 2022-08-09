BREAKING: Congress to Obtain Trump’s Tax Returns ‘Immediately’ After DC Court Ruling

It hasn’t been a day since the news broke that the FBI raided Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, but the president’s legal woes seem like they’re about to get worse.

The Ways and Means Committee obtained a 3-0 ruling from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, upholding their request that the IRS release years of Trump’s tax returns to the House. The ruling represents a blow to Trump’s longstanding effort to conceal his tax returns from any investigation.

From the ruling’s conclusion, penned by Judge David Sentelle:

The 2021 Request seeks information that may inform the United States House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means as to the efficacy of the Presidential Audit Program, and therefore, was made in furtherance of a subject upon which legislation could be had. Further, the Request did not violate separation of powers principles under any of the potentially applicable tests primarily because the burden on the Executive Branch and the Trump Parties is relatively minor. Finally, § 6103(f)(1) is not facially unconstitutional because there are many circumstances under which it can be validly applied, and Treasury’s decision to comply with the Request did not violate the Trump Parties’ First Amendment rights. We affirm.

The Ways and Means Committee marked the ruling on Twitter, announcing their expectation “to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately.”

🚨 🚨 🚨 BREAKING: The DC Court of Appeals has just ruled that the law is on our side in seeking Trump’s tax returns. We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately.https://t.co/FYzFzYrxF8 — Ways & Means Committee (@WaysMeansCmte) August 9, 2022

In the committee’s 2021 IRS request for Trump’s records stems from a 2019 lawsuit House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal filed to obtain them. Trump’s tax returns have been a longstanding source of intrigue to his critics who’ve sought them out to advance investigations into the former president’s alleged financial fraud and business wrongdoings.

