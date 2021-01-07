BREAKING: Trump Banned Indefinitely From Facebook and Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg Announces

President Donald Trump has been banned indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram, according to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Zuckerberg wrote that the indefinite ban will last for at least the rest of Trump’s presidency.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg wrote. He added, “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Read Zuckerberg’s full statement below, via Facebook.

This story is breaking.

