Former AG Bill Barr Condemns Trump’s Conduct: ‘Orchestrating a Mob to Pressure Congress is Inexcusable’

By Ken MeyerJan 7th, 2021, 11:10 am
Donald Trump, Bill Barr

Photo credit: Jim Watson, AFP via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has denounced President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to mob the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to overturn his election loss.

Barr sent a statement to The Associated Press calling Trump’s conduct a “betrayal of his office and supporters.” He also added that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”

Barr’s comments come after Trump and his allies fired up a mob of his supporters who then invaded the Capitol Building. The event was roundly condemned across the political spectrum.

