Former Attorney General Bill Barr has denounced President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to mob the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to overturn his election loss.

Barr sent a statement to The Associated Press calling Trump’s conduct a “betrayal of his office and supporters.” He also added that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.”

Barr’s comments come after Trump and his allies fired up a mob of his supporters who then invaded the Capitol Building. The event was roundly condemned across the political spectrum.

