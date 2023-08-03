CNN Points Out Dearth of MAGA Fans at Trump’s Arraignment: ‘They Are Not Here’

A CNN reporter on Thursday outside the courtroom in DC noted that Donald Trump‘s fans are not showing up to support him for his third arraignment in the last four months.

Shimon Prokupecz, the network’s crime and justice correspondent, gave viewers a tour of the media frenzy outside the courtroom, where Trump will appear for his arraignment on charges related to his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The reporter highlighted that, unlike the two prior Trump arraignment’s in New York and Florida over the last few months, the former president did not have a lot of fans waiting for him in DC.

“One of the things that I think has been remarkable in being out here this morning is that we’re not seeing the number of Trump supporters that we certainly saw at the other two arraignments that I was at,” Prokupecz noted.

“You can see some Trump supporters. This is where some of them have been gathering. They’re not here,” he added as the camera panned to a small group with an American and Gadsden flag standing by themselves on a sidewalk.

“And then when you go I just also actually, Dana, I want to show you this is where the capital is. So this is how close we are to the capital. Of course, the importance of that in all of this is not lost on anyone here,” he concluded.’

Trump is facing a number of legal challenges from Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s office due to his actions on January 6th as well as his handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago.

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

