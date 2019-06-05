CNN Poll: Over Half of Americans Believe Trump Will Win in 2020

Over half of Americans think Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020 according to a CNN poll conducted by research firm SSRS, despite growing discussions of impeachment proceedings.

Out of over 1,000 respondents, 54% say they believe Trump will win the 2020 election, while 41% believe he will lose. In a December 2018 poll only 49% of Americans believed he would win re-election.

The shift has come mostly from anti-Trumpers who have taken a more pessimistic view- in December, 81% of those who do not approve of Donald Trump believed he would lose. Today, only 67% of this demographic believes he’ll lose.

A poll taken at the same point during Obama’s first term (and just after the death of Osama Bin Laden) showed that only 50% at that time believed Obama would win re-election.

Of those who approve of Trump as president, the largest number say their main reason for approval is the economy: 26%.

52% of respondents overall approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, which is the only section of the survey in which overall approval of Trump’s handling is over half. His next highest approval rating involves helping the middle class, of which 44% of respondents overall approve. His lowest approval came from his handling of the situation with Iran, of which only 32% approve.

[image via Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images]

