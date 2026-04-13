Trump’s Spit Take-Inducing Jesus Post Joins the Mount Rushmore of His Most Jaw-Dropping Religious Moments

President Donald Trump’s social media tirade involving an AI image of himself as Jesus Christ was just the latest in a growing list of bizarre religious moments by the commander in chief.

Trump has had a complicated relationship with Christianity since fully entering the world of politics more than a decade ago. On Sunday, the president took it to a new level when he emphatically declared he was not a fan of Pope Leo XIV and his continued criticisms of the war in Iran. Hours later, Trump posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Christ.

Here are a few of Trump’s other jaw-dropping religious moments.

1. Trump Whiffs on Favorite Bible Verse

On the campaign trail in 2015, Trump described the Bible as his favorite book. During a Bloomberg interview at the time, he was asked to list “one or two” of his favorite Bible verses and explain why they were his favorite.

In response to the relatively simple question, Trump said:

I wouldn’t want to get into it because to me, that’s very personal. You know, when I talk about the Bible, it’s very personal, so I don’t want to get into it… The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics.

When asked if he was an “Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy,” Trump said, “Probably equal.”

2. Trump Hawks $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles

In 2024, Trump announced he was entering the Bible business with the “God Bless the U.S.A Bible.” A collaborative effort with singer Lee Greenwood, Trump’s Bible included the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, and Pledge of Allegiance. It was priced at $60, and the announcement of the Bible came with a video of Trump pitching it to his supporters.

“You have to have it for your heart, for your soul,” Trump said. “Many of you have never read them and don’t know the liberties and rights you have as Americans, and how you are being threatened to lose those rights; it’s happening all the time.”

3. Trump Posts AI Meme of Himself Praying — in Which He Has 6 fingers

Sunday night’s Jesus post was far from Trump’s first experiment with artificial intelligence. In early 2024 — months before he won a second term as president — Trump took to Truth Social to boast about his “pole numbers.” In the midst of the rant, Trump decided to share a post from a supporter on the platform. The post included an AI-generated image of the president sitting in a church pew and praying. Keen-eyed observers noticed that Trump was depicted with six fingers on his hand.

4. Trump Urges GOP to Pass Voter ID Bill “for Jesus”

Just a few weeks ago, Trump invoked Jesus in an effort to convince Congress to pass the the comprehensive voter ID bill known as the SAVE America Act. Speaking on the bill, the president said:

So I’m tying Homeland Security into voter identification — with picture and proof of citizenship — in order to vote. And those two items are the most important thing having to do with Homeland Security, so it should be part of the Homeland Security bill. And I’m requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately. You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus, OK? Make this one for Jesus! That’s what I tell them. That would be a damn good thing.

5. Trump Says He’s Never Sought Forgiveness

Back in July 2015, Trump admitted that he’d never sought forgiveness for his sins despite claiming to be a devout Christian. The comments came during a Q&A at a campaign event organized by conservative Christian groups. CNN’s reporting on the event added:

Moderator Frank Luntz asked Trump whether he has ever asked God for forgiveness for his actions. “I am not sure I have. I just go on and try to do a better job from there. I don’t think so,” he said. “I think if I do something wrong, I think, I just try and make it right. I don’t bring God into that picture. I don’t.”

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!