The New York Times published a new piece questioning President Donald Trump’s mental acuity on Monday, hours after a Sunday night/Monday morning Truth Social tirade that included an attack on Pope Leo XIV and a now-deleted image of the commander in chief as Jesus Christ.

A story entitled “Trump’s Erratic Behavior and Extreme Comments Revive Mental Health Debate,” written by Peter Baker, once again raised Trump’s cognitive ability.

In the piece, Baker writes that Trump is “even less restrained and more incoherent at times”:

In his second term, Mr. Trump seems even less restrained and more incoherent at times. He uses more profanity, speaks longer and regularly makes comments rooted in fantasy rather than fact. He keeps saying that his father was born in Germany when in fact he was born in the Bronx. He repeats an invented story about his uncle, an M.I.T. professor, telling him about teaching the terrorist known as the Unabomber.

Trump has been no stranger to questions about his ability to serve, as he sported hand bruises, swollen ankles, and admitted to multiple MRIs.

Trump, for his part, has claimed for years that he has taken numerous cognitive tests and aced all of them.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!