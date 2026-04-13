CNN’s Dana Bash Flatly Rejects Trump’s Blasphemy Denial: ‘I’m Not Christian, and I See That’s Jesus’

CNN’s Dana Bash flatly rejected President Donald Trump’s assertion that he believed a meme he shared on Truth Social depicted him as a doctor, not Jesus Christ, after Trump took questions at the White House on Monday afternoon.

Trump has taken no shortage of heat over the post — which he later deleted — and provided an explanation of sorts after being asked about it.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” said Trump. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Bash didn’t buy it.

After cutting away from Trump, Bash said:

Okay, we’ve been listening to President Trump answer questions at the White House. A couple of headlines. Number one, the picture that we were talking about, if we can put it up, that the president has since deleted, that he put on his social media page of him looking, certainly, like he was Jesus and healing somebody — his face sort of superimposed as Jesus. Hopefully we can get it control room as we’re talking, we’re working on it. What he just said there is he thought it was really just a picture of him as a doctor. Just keep that up, he thought this was him as a doctor. Kristen Holmes, you cover the White House for us. I’m not Christian, and I see that’s Jesus.

“Well, let’s also look at the hands have some kind of healing powers in them. I don’t know. I mean, there are some incredible doctors, but I don t know any that have healing magical powers in their hands, or religious powers,” mused Holmes.

Watch above via CNN.

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