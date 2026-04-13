BREAKING: Trump Deletes Post Depicting Himself as Jesus Amid Heavy MAGA Backlash

President Donald Trump deleted a post from his Truth Social account on Monday morning that depicted him as Jesus Christ healing a sick man following heavy criticism from politicians, pundits, and Catholics.

The president posted the picture late on Sunday night following a blistering social media rant against Pope Leo XIV.

But after 11 a.m. on Monday, the photo was deleted.

The photo depicted a robe-draped Trump reinvigorating a sick man with his healing hand while a nurse watched and an American Eagle soared above. It also showed a praying woman and a man wearing what looks to be some sort of ICE uniform looking on pensively as Trump worked his miracle.

The president’s hand was lit up in a holy manner, and behind him was the American flag and the Statue of Liberty; fighter jets and what appeared to be soldiers who have become angels were also seen behind him; an American soldier was also shown watching Trump as he cured the man in a hospital bed.

You can view it below:

Trump’s post was criticized by many afterwards, including Fox News host Joey Jones,

“That picture is looney tunes,” Jones posted on X. “I don’t clutch pearls or feign outrage I think all politicians are narcissistic by nature. But cmon amigo, no unforced errors would be great!”

Conservative media stars like The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles and Outkick’s Riley Gaines called out Trump for the post as well, with Knowles urging Trump to delete the post. He said it was in the president’s best interests “both spiritually and politically” to pull it from his Truth Social account.

Others weighed in by calling it blasphemous and “unacceptable.”

Trump posted the picture on Sunday night about 40 minutes after he ripped the pope for his recent criticism of the Iran war. The president said Pope Leo had “terrible” thoughts on foreign policy and was “WEAK” on both crime and nuclear weapons. He also took credit for the Chicago-born pope becoming the first American pontiff last year.

“I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History,” the president said.

Trump followed that up by telling reporters on Sunday night he was “not a big fan” of the pope.

“He’s a very liberal person, and he’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime,” Trump said in front of Air Force One.

The pope responded on Monday morning by saying he was unfazed by Trump’s criticism.

“I have no fear of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel,” the pontiff said. “That’s what I believe in. I am called to do what the church is called to do.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!