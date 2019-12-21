Conservative commentator and author Ben Howe told CNN that it’s significant that evangelical Christian publications like Christianity Today are speaking out against President Donald Trump.

Howe, the brother of Mediaite’s Caleb Howe, spoke with anchor Alisyn Camerota on Friday’s edition of New Day to discuss Christianity Today calling for Trump’s removal from office in an editorial. Howe, citing his experience in the evangelical tradition, argued it isn’t enough to just list Trump’s faults.

“They already know these things. They’ve already become content with it. What really needs to happen is to understand that it’s the manner in which they support him, the lengths they will go to in that support. That’s the problem and also that they embrace so much negativity,” Howe said. “Donald Trump is just putting up a mirror to that group.”

Despite this, Howe told Camerota that the editorial was significant for a number of reasons.

“More and more people are comfortable — leaders are comfortable with the idea of saying these things and not concerned about alienating those evangelical Christians. I think that’s significant because there has been a fear, especially in publications like this, that if they go to anti-Trump for instance, they are going to lose their readership,” Howe said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]