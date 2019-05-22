Trump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was a vehicle for shade when North Carolina Democratic Congresswoman Alma Adams took a shot at President Donald Trump by asking Mnuchin “Have you ever lost a billion dollars?”

At a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday morning, Rep. Adams grilled Mnuchin for several minutes about his refusal to comply with a subpoena for Trump’s tax returns, to little avail. Mnuchin simply repeated his dubious legal rationale for refusing to comply with the law.

Rep. Adams then briefly switched tactics to focus on the recent bombshell report that Trump lost over a billion dollars between 1985 and 1994.

“I did a little research myself, and I know that you’ve done some work with Goldman Sachs in the investment banking sector,” Davis said. “Have you ever lost a billion dollars?”

That moment was captured on the little-known C-SPAN Meme Cam:

Mnuchin responded “Uh, I have never lost a billion dollars.”

“Would you enter into a business relationship with someone who had a track record of losing a billion dollars?” Adams asked.

“It depends, if they made 10 billion and lost a billion…” Mnuchin said, as Adams cut him off.

“Okay, let me move on, would you invest in a business venture that has lost a billion dollars?” she asked.

“Again, if it made 10 billion and lost a billion…” Mnuchin repeated.

“Thank you very much, thank you sir, let me reclaim my time,” Adams said, moving on to another topic.

For the record, if a business venture “made 10 billion and lost a billion,” it hasn’t “lost a billion,” it has made nine billion. Steve Mnuchin is the secretary of the treasury.

Watch the exchange above, via C-SPAN.

