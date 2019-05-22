Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) continued to express frustration with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson’s comments during an oversight hearing where he apparently confused a real estate term with Oreo cookies.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Wednesday, Porter told Mika Brzezinski who asked if “you had questions about foreclosures … is it fair to say the man who heads the department in charge of these issues has no idea what he is doing?”

“It appeared to be that way,” Porter responded.

During the hearing, Porter asked Carson about disparities in REOs — a term which stands for Real-Estate Owned.

As Porter had to explain, REO refers to properties that have been foreclosed by banks or other lenders if owners can’t pay their mortgages.

Carson initially thought she was speaking about Oreo cookies before guessing the term had to do with real estate.

“My questions were serious, they weren’t designed to be funny,” Porter told Brzezinski. “A part of HUD has real problems in how it services mortgages and how it helps families in foreclosure.”

“Mr. Carson not only didn’t know anything about this. But he actually told me it was my job to explain to him,” Porter said. “To me, that shows a real disrespect for the importance of his job to the American people.”

