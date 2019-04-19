Warren Calls For Trump’s Impeachment: Ignoring Conduct ‘Would Inflict Great and Lasting Damage’

While her fellow 2020 candidates have been more hesitant, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is putting it on the table — she wants the House to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

In a multi-part tweetstorm, the Massachusetts Senator speller out her case.

“The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help,” Warren wrote. “Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack.”

She added, “Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: ‘Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.’ The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment.”

And then she said, “To ignore a President’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future Presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways.”

Warren is the first of the 2020 candidates to go on the record in favor of impeachment. Of those who have weighed in, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told The Hill he does not believe there should be a conversation about impeachment, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took the middle ground — telling MSNBC that there is “definitely a conversation to be had” about impeachment.

