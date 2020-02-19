Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Pushes Seth Rich Conspiracy in Statement on Alleged Assange Pardon

Former GOP congressman Dana Rohrabacher is denying a bombshell claim from an attorney for Julian Assange — who alleged that Rohrabacher visited the Wikileaks founder and saying that he was under instructions from President Donald Trump to offer a presidential pardon in exchange for Assange publicly stating Russia did not have anything to do with the DNC hack.

In a statement posted to his website, the 15-term House member claimed he acted on his own when meeting with Assange.

“At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all,” Rohrabacher said. “However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him. At no time did I offer a deal made by the President, nor did I say I was representing the President.”

Then, after his denial, Rohrabacher went on to float the completely baseless conspiracy theory about the death of former DNC staffer Seth Rich.

“Even though I wasn’t successful in getting this message through to the President I still call on him to pardon Julian Assange, who is the true whistleblower of our time,” Rohrabacher said. “Finally, we are all holding our breath waiting for an honest investigation into the murder of Seth Rich.”

Rohrabacher is coming under heavy criticism for breathing life into the baseless conspiracy:

To be clear, this 👇 is actual misinformation by a former sitting member of Congress about Seth Rich. https://t.co/vuiI919Oz1 — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) February 19, 2020

This is the antithesis of transparency, and this MOC manages to sneak a Seth Rich hashtag in there to ensure that it reaches the fever swamps. https://t.co/ynuW5TJIKf — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) February 19, 2020

it says a lot that the “trump pardon assange” story is so effective at spreading the seth rich conspiracy theory — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 19, 2020

Of course Rohrabacher concludes his statement by fanning Seth Rich conspiracy flames. (Yet again.) https://t.co/sZwAPJEMXb https://t.co/vWLLDEfaKA pic.twitter.com/bpJiLnBShg — Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) February 19, 2020

