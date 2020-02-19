comScore

Former GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Pushes Seth Rich Conspiracy in Statement on Alleged Assange Pardon

By Joe DePaoloFeb 19th, 2020, 6:36 pm

Former GOP congressman Dana Rohrabacher is denying a bombshell claim from an attorney for Julian Assange — who alleged that Rohrabacher visited the Wikileaks founder and saying that he was under instructions from President Donald Trump to offer a presidential pardon in exchange for Assange publicly stating Russia did not have anything to do with the DNC hack.

In a statement posted to his website, the 15-term House member claimed he acted on his own when meeting with Assange.

“At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all,” Rohrabacher said. “However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him. At no time did I offer a deal made by the President, nor did I say I was representing the President.”

Then, after his denial, Rohrabacher went on to float the completely baseless conspiracy theory about the death of former DNC staffer Seth Rich.

“Even though I wasn’t successful in getting this message through to the President I still call on him to pardon Julian Assange, who is the true whistleblower of our time,” Rohrabacher said. “Finally, we are all holding our breath waiting for an honest investigation into the murder of Seth Rich.”

Rohrabacher is coming under heavy criticism for breathing life into the baseless conspiracy:

