Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan has been in Venezuela this week covering the unrest and violent protests. Today he reported to Shepard Smith on what he called a notable change of tone from the United States regarding Russia’s involvement in propping up Nicolas Maduro.

“It appears to be a remarkable shift in at least the U.S. tone towards Russia,” Harrigan told Shepard Smith, bringing up this comment from POTUS today:

“[Putin] is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela other than he’d like to see something positive happen for Venezuela, and I feel the same way. We want to get some humanitarian aid.”

“That statement,” Harrigan said, “appears to be in sharp contrast to remarks made earlier this week, including one by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who clearly blamed the Russia for thwarting U.S. goals in Venezuela.”

Pompeo said on CNN earlier this week that Nicolas Maduro was ready to flee but was talked out of it by the Russians.

“So Pompeo blaming the Russians for the problem here, and today the president coming out certainly a much different tone and content in regards to Russia about this crisis here in Venezuela,” Harrigan said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

