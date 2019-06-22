George Conway has another op-ed out, this time looking at the latest sexual assault allegation against President Donald Trump and bringing up Juanita Broaddrick‘s against Bill Clinton.

Broaddrick came forward years ago alleging she was raped by Clinton in 1978. As Conway notes, there’s been some reflection in the past few years about Broaddrick’s credibility, including Michelle Goldberg‘s New York Times column “I Believe Juanita.”

Conway––husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway––argues that the sexual assault allegation against Trump from writer E. Jean Carroll is “at least as compelling as Broaddrick’s — if not more so”:

For one thing, before she went public with her story, Broaddrick had repeatedly denied that Clinton had assaulted her, even under oath: In an affidavit she had submitted in Paula Jones’s sexual harassment case against Clinton, Broaddrick had sworn that the allegations “that Mr. Clinton had made unwelcome sexual advances toward me in the late seventies … are untrue,” that the press had previously sought “corroboration of these tales,” but that she had “repeatedly denied the allegations.” (Disclosure: I provided behind-the-scenes pro bono legal assistance to Jones’s lawyers.) For another, Carroll’s account is supported by the sheer number of claims that have now surfaced against Trump — claims in which women have accused Trump of engaging in unwelcome or forcible sexual conduct or assault against them. These claims — all denied by the president — far outnumber the publicized sexual misconduct incidents that involved Clinton, which mostly concerned rumors or allegations of consensual affairs.

Conway also calls out Trump for his initial statement saying he doesn’t know her, bringing up the photograph with the two of them featured in the New York Magazine article.

He concludes that Republicans “would be hypocritical” to promote or believe what Broaddrick alleged and not believe Carroll.

You can read the full op-ed here.

[image via Chip Somodevilla / Getty-Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com