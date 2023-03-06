Geraldo Warns of ‘Danger to America’ if Trump Loses 2024 Bid: ‘What Mischief Would He Be Capable of Inflicting?’

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera warned of a “danger to America” if former President Donald Trump loses a second run for the White House in 2024.

“The danger of Donald Trump running for president is not if he wins (he wasn’t a terrible president and until his attempted coup he was even underrated). The danger to America comes if Trump again loses. Stymied twice by the system, what mischief would he be capable of inflicting?” Rivera said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The danger of Donald Trump running for president is not if he wins (he wasn’t a terrible president and until his attempted coup he was even underrated).

The danger to America comes if Trump again loses.

Stymied twice by the system, what mischief would he be capable of inflicting? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 5, 2023

Without citing it by name, Rivera appears to be making clear reference to the events of January 6th, when Trump supporters who were convinced that the election had been rigged or stolen by the former president, literally stormed the Capitol building to overturn the results of the free and fair election of 2020.

Since the 2020 election was called for now-President Joe Biden in November of that year, Trump has baselessly insisted that the election was stolen. It was not. And Rivera’s warning that Trump will continue to foment such distrust and doubt among his most fervent followers IS a danger, with precedent we’ve seen before.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com