Happy Birthday, Mr. President: Trump Gets Insane One-Day Fundraising Haul of $14 Million, Campaign Manager Says

President Donald Trump turned 74 on Sunday. And to mark the occasion, he got quite the birthday present from his supporters.

Embattled Trump 2020 chief Brad Parscale claimed, Monday morning, that the campaign took in a record one-day online haul Sunday.

“Quite a birthday gift for @realDonaldTrump yesterday!” Parscale tweeted. “Biggest single-day ONLINE fundraising total ever – $14 million.”

Quite a birthday gift for @realDonaldTrump yesterday! Biggest single-day ONLINE fundraising total ever – $14 million. That’s grassroots support that Sleepy @JoeBiden can only dream of. The enthusiasm gap is real and it is wide!#MakeAmericaGreatAgain!https://t.co/WRhOrNzOmD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020

Fox News reports that the $14 million figure represents the combined donations to the Republican National Committee, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. Overall, the president boasts of a war chest in excess of $250 million, compared with approximately $100 million in the campaign coffers of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden had to navigate through a crowded Democratic primary, but as the party coalesced around him, donors have followed. May fundraising totals are not yet out, but the campaign set records in March and April — topping $40 million and $60 million respectively in those months.

Trump previously took in nearly $25 million in a single day last June — when he officially launched his bid for reelection. But that figure included all donations — not just those made online.

The $14 million haul offered a rare bit of good news Parscale has been able to bring to his boss in recent days. Trump is reportedly growing frustrated with his campaign manager amid lagging poll numbers.

