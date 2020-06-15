Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) bet actor Ron Perlman $10,000 to a charity of his choice if he could “last 5 min in the wrestling ring” with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Monday.

How we got here: Cruz made the bet after Perlman tweeted a picture of Jordan to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), along with the caption, “You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking.”

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

“Listen Hellboy,” shot back Cruz. “You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?”

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Perlman responded to Cruz’s bet by offering to enter the ring with the Texas senator himself — while making reference to allegations Jordan ignored sexual abuse while an assistant coach at Ohio State.

“I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me,” the Hellboy star said. “I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending.”

Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

I tell you what teddy boy, since mentioning jim jordan and wrestling is… problematic, why don’t we say fuck him and just make it you & me. I’ll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending. https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Cruz did not publicly accept Perlman’s counter-offer, and instead tweeted, “I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure?”

I get it, you’re rich. But, apparently, soft. You sure seem scared to wrestle Jordan (whom you keep insulting). Can’t take the heat? Need to get a manicure? https://t.co/giLnJjZNKr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

