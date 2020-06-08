A new CNN/SSRS poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden opening up his biggest lead yet, 14 points over his political rival among registered voters, as well as a huge drop in approval ratings for President Donald Trump.

The poll asked “Suppose that the presidential election was being held today and you had to choose between Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s candidate and Donald Trump as the Republican Party’s candidate. Who would you be more likely to vote for?” 55% opted for Biden while 41% said Trump, the largest spread

As the White House struggles with massive civil unrest over the brutal killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd amid a coronavirus pandemic that has cratered the U.S. economy, only 38% of Americans polled approve of the way that Trump is handling the presidency while 57% disapprove.

This is the worst presidential approval rating since January of 2018 and very similar with approval ratings for Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point in their reelection years. Both went on to lose the presidency after one term.

