Trump’s Net Approval IMPLODES in His Favorite Poll — Down 15 Points in 3 Weeks

President Donald Trump got more bad polling news, as his net approval cratered in a pair of new surveys — including the one he often cites because it typically shows him faring better than others.

Last week, Trump lashed out at Fox News after their poll showed him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by eight points, and his net approval dropping by 20 points. But on Wednesday, he got even worse approval news from a pair of national polls.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll had his net approval at a whopping minus 1, with 40 percent approving of the job Trump is doing and 57 percent disapproving. That marked a 7-point drop in that poll since May 8, when his net approval was at minus ten.

But in the Rasmussen daily tracking poll, which Trump and his White House frequently cite because Trump tends to overperform in it, the bloodbath was even bloodier. On May 8, Trump was dead even with 49 percent approval and 49 percent disapproval.

Three weeks later, Trump’s net approval has sunk by fifteen points, with 42 percent approval and 57 percent disapproval.

The crash in Trump’s approval numbers comes as public opinion about his response to the coronavirus pandemic trends in the same negative direction, and the U.S. death toll from Covid-19 approaches 100,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]