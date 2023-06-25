‘I’m Being Indicted For You!’ Trump Goes Full Martyr in Speech at Faith Conference, Rages at the ‘Scoundrels and Thugs’ Who Charged Him

Former President Donald Trump went all in with his claims of political persecution in a new speech blasting his indictment for mishandling government secrets.

Trump spoke before the Faith & Freedom Coalition on Saturday and complained about the “hoaxes,” “witch hunts,” and the supposed weaponization of the Justice Department against him. The ex-president was indicted earlier this month on 37 federal criminal counts for alleged conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and Espionage Act violations connected with his mishandling of classified documents.

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of courage,” Trump declared to an applauding audience. “I’m being indicted for you! And I believe the ‘you’ is more than 200 million people that love our country. This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all times.”

Trump went on with more of his false claims about the “rigged” 2020 election before scoffing at the “disgraceful” prosecutors charging him under the Espionage Act. After once again claiming ownership of the documents that belong to the United States government, Trump tried to draw a false equivalence between his documents case and how others have handled sensitive material.

I had every right to have these documents, personal belongings in boxes. Joe Biden didn’t. Even Mike Pence didn’t have that right. They weren’t covered by the Presidential Records Act. I was because I was president, but they weren’t. But these scoundrels and thugs, they only come after me. they didn’t go after the many, many other presidents that kept their documents.

Watch above via Newsmax.

