Fox News’ Brit Hume Compares Graham Platner to Trump: ‘Talk About Baggage!’

Fox News’ Brit Hume mused that Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, has a “whole rental car” full of baggage holding back his campaign before comparing him to President Donald Trump on Monday’s edition of Special Report.

“What are your thoughts on the Graham Platner, this latest scandal to beset his campaign of sexting with, we heard earlier, it was up to six women, but Eric Shawn was saying now maybe up to 12,” anchor John Roberts asked Hume.

“I must say, I mean, you talk about baggage, this guy’s got a whole rental car of it behind him trying to win this race. It’s hard for me to imagine that somebody could survive all this,” replied the longtime political commentator. “On the other hand, none of us thought after Donald Trump was revealed to have said and done some of the things he’d said and done, particularly that famous comment he made to Billy Bush about grab’em by the you-know-what, that he could survive that, and he did, and then did again!”

“So, you know, we never know in this day and age, but there’s some pretty exotic candidates out there these days — him [Platner] being probably the most exotic of all in these nearby races,” concluded Hume.

Platner’s infidelity to his wife, whom he married in 2023, was reported on by The Wall Street Journal and New York Times over the weekend. He has previously muddled through scandals pertaining to the Nazi-linked Totenkopf tattoo that was emblazoned across his chest for almost two decades, as well as online comments in which disparaged rural Mainers, suggested that victims of sexual assault bear responsibility for what happened to them, and mocked an American soldier who was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery was shot during a firefight with the Taliban.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!