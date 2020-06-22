At his rally on Saturday night in Tulsa, President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as “kung flu” — a term thoroughly condemned his own adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

Trump made the remark early on at his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally over the weekend, during a rant on Covid-19.

“It’s a disease without question that has more names than any disease in history,” Trump said. “I can name — kung flu — I can name 19 different versions of names.”

In mid-March, CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang accused an unnamed West Wing staffer of using that term to her face. Kellyanne Conway was asked about the alleged incident during a driveway gaggle. She went on to denounce the term.

“Of course it’s wrong,” Conway said.

Conway noted that her husband, George Conway, is Asian American and that her children are 25% Filipino as part of her criticism of the remark. While condemning the term, Conway — during that driveway gaggle — tried to pressure Jiang into naming the person who used it.

“It’s highly offensive,” Conwway said. “So you should tell us who it is.”

