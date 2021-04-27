Gamblers are already wagering on who the Republican Party will nominate for the 2024 presidential election, and there’s at least one betting market suggesting it might not be former President Donald Trump.

PredictIt, an online forecasting research market based in Washington D.C., has new data indicating that Florda Governor Ron DeSantis has overtaken Trump as the GOP’s most likely 2024 nominee. The latest yes prices show DeSantis with a rising 24¢ against Trump’s 21¢ — as of this writing. This puts the governor at an approximately 3-1 odds of getting the nomination, while Trump is nearly a 4-1 second choice

PredictIt’s data shows DeSantis and Trump have been neck-and-neck for most of April, but even though the readings have fluctuated, DeSantis had edged out Trump throughout the last two weeks. Both candidates are smoking the rest of the competition since, as of publication, Nikki Haley is next with a modest 11¢, and Mike Pence with 7¢.

Ever since Trump’s presidency ended in insurrection and the most bipartisan attempted impeachment in U.S. history, there has been a lot of conversations about whether he will run for the White House again. At the same time, there has been a significant media focus on DeSantis’ political efforts lately, and its fueling speculation that he’s laying the groundwork for his own shot at the presidency.

