MSNBC host Donny Deutsch thanked President Donald Trump for watching his TV show after Trump launched into a tweetstorm criticizing Deutsch late Saturday.

Chris Matthews brought up the tweets on Hardball Monday night.

“First of all, I want to thank a new viewer of Saturday Night Politics,” Deutsch said. “The president of the United States, the leader of the free world, he’s sitting in his pajamas at 11:15 on a Saturday night on a rerun of mine–watching it and tweeting about it.”

Saturday Night Politics airs on 8 p.m. Saturdays with a rerun airing at 11 p.m. the same night, around when Trump started tweeting.

Deutsch also talked about how he was a friend to Trump, and said he last spoke with him after he won one of the early primaries. “He called me up and he says ‘can you believe this?’ I said ‘yeah, it’s amazing.'”

“Then he said ‘they can’t find somebody to replace me on The Apprentice.’ That’s where his head was at,” Deutsch said.

Late Saturday night, Trump went off against Deutsch and CNN’s Erin Burnett, saying they both asked him to be on The Apprentice, and said he didn’t know Deutsch.

Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false. He, & separately @ErinBurnett, used to BEG me to be on episodes of the Apprentice (both were bad), but that was it. Hardly knew him,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

….other than to know he was, and is, a total Loser. When he makes statements about me, they are made up, he knows nothing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Trump then admitted it wasn’t very “presidential” of him to send out tweets attacking television hosts.

I know it is not at all “Presidential” to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration. Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true. So we’ll hit back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

“Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true,” Trump argued.

Watch above via MSNBC

