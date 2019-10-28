A photo of a Halloween-themed press pool lunch on Air Force One sparked heated debate and confusion among journalists, Monday.

The meal, a stuffed orange bell pepper carved like a spooky jack o’lantern, with salad, tomatoes, and an unknown dish sitting in the corner of the tray, turned heads after it was posted to Twitter by CNN correspondent Michelle Kosinski.

The food on Air Force One today, via the press pool pic.twitter.com/HrGJ2vdWk2 — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) October 28, 2019

Much of the discussion centered around what was on the plate in the corner of the tray. Theories included a scone, undercooked chicken, and head cheese– a meat jelly made from the head flesh of an animal.

POP QUIZ: Is the disgusting brown lump on the top left a glazed scone or a wet piece of raw chicken? https://t.co/htC5GDHAR1 — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) October 28, 2019

Is that chicken in the corner, or coagulated bread pudding? The salad looks cute and tasty tho. https://t.co/aTNTeb4c2H — Zach-o’-Lantern Kussin 🎃 (@zacharykussin) October 28, 2019

OMG. What is in the top-left corner?! Also, the salads at Hudson News in the airport look 10x better than this. https://t.co/zYgxTTCprp — Justin Abraham (@jjabraham) October 28, 2019

Is that just a blob of head cheese in the corner or what is that https://t.co/bMkyZZr0Xm — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) October 28, 2019

I thought that scone (?) was a piece of undercooked chicken and was ready to take my rosary beads out of storage https://t.co/W0WvKfQgKm — Joe Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) October 28, 2019

the bell pepper is the obvious monstrosity here but…. what is that piece of chicken on the other plate and why is it so sad https://t.co/opXb7SSV4k — alex duner (@asduner) October 28, 2019

Others described the meal as “gross,” “haunted,” and “cursed,” while some described it as “awesome” and expressed disappointment that they hadn’t thought of making the jack o’lantern bell pepper themselves.

I love how gross this all is. The cursed n’ shiny scone, the wrinkly little tomatoes, the whole damn pepper. Trump Food remains a very fruitful genre. https://t.co/1UPNS4DvYX — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 28, 2019

That is awesome. I mean obv you’re all cursed now. But still. https://t.co/Wh7J6hCImr — Caleb Howl (@CalebHowe) October 28, 2019

Well, it definitely looks scary. And gross. https://t.co/GjyzRFgHwI — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) October 28, 2019

Yeah,,let me get..a whole ass pepper. Orange. Make it haunted. Put like a hat of cream cheese on it or whatever you have back there. And, oh, any of yesterday’s shitty heat lamp salad left? I’ll take that…Dry as hell. hmm. And fuck it, a scone.https://t.co/nLGaPydNuE — l u k e o n e i l (@lukeoneil47) October 28, 2019

i need to know: what is the stuffing in that poor, extremely sad pepper? https://t.co/5FVE8lXkhg — Deena Shanker (@deenashanker) October 28, 2019

Those greens look like they’ve seen better days. https://t.co/S24JIlZlMY — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) October 28, 2019

This meal has the same energy as that viral “medium rare chicken strips” thing, except the medium rare chicken strips were a joke https://t.co/nebjSRau3A — Catherine Thompson (@KT_thomps) October 28, 2019

I am so outraged at myself for never making this for my toddler. *not the scone/chicken thigh, though. kill that with fire. https://t.co/iH9rhdt3rS — Mike Nizza (@mikenizza) October 28, 2019

