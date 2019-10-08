New tweets from President Donald Trump have prompted many observers to question whether he has committed obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday morning, the president confirmed that he planned to block the testimony of Gordon Sondland — the U.S. ambassador to the E.U. — before three House committees.

“I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s [sic] rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public … to see,” Trump wrote.

….to see. Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” That says it ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

The move drew wide condemnation. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is among the lawmakers who are openly questioning whether Trump blocking Sondland from testifying constitutes obstruction.

Someone should tell Donald Trump that you can definitely be impeached for obstruction of justice. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2019

This is obstruction. Sondland is a key witness to the President’s attempts to seek campaign interference from Ukraine. The President is obviously terrified of what Sondland might tell Congress. What else is the President hiding from the American people? This will not end here. https://t.co/zFJingXod6 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 8, 2019

This is more of the scandalous obstructionism of the WH that has been taking place for months. We have a lawless Executive Branch of government and a President who has ordered wholesale defiance of the lawful demands of Congress. https://t.co/LtJK165Pup — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 8, 2019

That is, until dispatched there to do Trump’s dirty work after Trump fired the professional foreign service officer, serving as ambassador to Ukraine. More Trump obstruction, which should form another impeachment article. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) October 8, 2019

Trump now admits to obstructing Congress, says any oversight of him by the Article I branch is illegitimate. We’re moving forward with our impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/px3M71iLgU — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 8, 2019

And other observers are weighing in as well:

This is impeachable obstruction of Congress. It fits Article III of the Nixon Articles of Impeachment to a “T.” And it shows Trump and Pompeo know that Gordon Sondland’s deposition testimony would’ve totally supported the #Whistleblower re #Ukrainehttps://t.co/uLHIofYles — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 8, 2019

The WH can’t afford to allow Sondland’s testimony because he can connect the dots between suspended military aid for Ukraine and @realDonaldTrump pressure on Zelensky for @JoeBiden probe.

They would rather court an obstruction count in impeachment articles. https://t.co/fwTck22Rds — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 8, 2019

You could call this obstruction of justice https://t.co/eU1LRYKTdD — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2019

Trump doesn’t even offer an excuse for ordering the witness not to appear. Clear obstruction of Congress. https://t.co/LUPaGhybpA — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 8, 2019

never thought I’d see someone add their own item to the articles of impeachment list by tweet https://t.co/TzdUURcalf — kilgore trout will be the hero (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 8, 2019



—

