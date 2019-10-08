comScore

Obstruction of Justice? Trump Says He Blocked Amb. Gordon Sondland From Testifying Before Congress

By Joe DePaoloOct 8th, 2019, 9:58 am

Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP

New tweets from President Donald Trump have prompted many observers to question whether he has committed obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday morning, the president confirmed that he planned to block the testimony of Gordon Sondland — the U.S. ambassador to the E.U. — before three House committees.

“I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s [sic] rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public … to see,” Trump wrote.

The move drew wide condemnation. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is among the lawmakers who are openly questioning whether Trump blocking Sondland from testifying constitutes obstruction.

And other observers are weighing in as well:


