Reporters Bombard Trump as He Flees Briefing Room, Hot Mic Catches Their Shock: ‘Well That Was Weird as Sh*t’

President Donald Trump was bombarded by reporters after he quickly wrapped up a press briefing on Tuesday without taking any questions.

Several reporters asked Trump if he would concede the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden as the president quickly made an exit from the briefing room after speaking for just over a minute about the Covid-19 vaccines and the Dow hitting 30,000.

“Mr. President, are you going to concede?” asked one reporter.

“Sir, why not concede for the good of the country, sir?” asked another.

After Trump left the room, reporters could then be heard describing the briefing as “unexpected,” “weird as shit,” and “one of the stranger” briefings to have ever taken place.

“I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market Dow Jones industrial average just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history,” Trump said. “We’ve never broken 30,000, and that’s despite everything taking place with the pandemic.”

“I’m very thrilled with what’s happened on the vaccine front, that’s been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically and I think people are acknowledging that and it’s having a big effect, but the stock market’s just broken 30,000,” he continued. “Never been broken, that number. That’s a sacred number. 30,000, nobody thought they’d ever see it.”

“I just wanted to congratulate everyone within the administration that work so hard, and most importantly I want to congratulate the people of our country because there are no people like you. Thank you very much,” the president concluded.

Watch above via WFXG.

