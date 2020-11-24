Trump Emerges to Give Surprise Statement Touting Dow Reaching 30,000: ‘That is a Sacred Number’

President Donald Trump emerged in public on Tuesday — amid his quixotic quest to wrest the election from President-elect Joe Biden — to deliver a short statement on the record-breaking stock market from the White House briefing room.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared above 30,000 for the first time in history on Tuesday, a rally that CNBC attributed to “positive vaccine news, hope for a strong economic recovery in 2021 and easing of political uncertainty as the Trump administration approved the start of the presidential transition.”

Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, delivered these brief remarks to reporters in the briefing room at around 12:30 p.m.:

I’m very thrilled with what has happened on the vaccine front. That has been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened, medically. I think people are acknowledging that, and it’s having a big effect. As the stock market has just broken 30,000, never been broken, that number. That is a sacred number, 30,000. Nobody thought they’d ever see it. It’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020, and it’s the 48th time that we’ve broken records during the Trump administration. I just wanted to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard. And most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.

Reporters bombarded Trump with questions, and expressed audible surprise as he left without answering them.

Watch above, via Fox News.

