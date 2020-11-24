WATCH: The Moment Stock Market Busts Through Record 30,000-Point Mark

The Dow hit 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time in recorded market history.

After the Dow hit the 30,000 mark, CNBC’s Squawk Alley co-anchor Jon Fortt commented, “Energy and materials, process industries, finance leading the way. Boeing having a strong day today, along with Chevron, JP Morgan, IBM. I mean, it’s really something to behold.”

“The year that we’ve had, the tragedy, the market gyrations,” he continued. “To be hitting 30k here in the week as we’re heading up to Black Friday, who knows what the rest of the year has to hold, but the markets certainly going through quite a bit.”

Senior markets commentator Mike Santoli added that “everybody is fixated on 2021 as a rebound year for profits, for the economy, for consumer behavior, for public health,” and that “everything is lining up right here.”

CNN Business noted that the “blue chip index took just over 120 years to crack the 20,000 mark for the first time in early 2017, just after President Donald Trump took office,” and “needed just less than a year after that to reach the 25,000 mark on January 4, 2018.”

“But the last three years have been more of a roller coaster ride. The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed lower in 2018, marking the worst year for blue chip stocks in a decade,” CNN reported, adding, “The market bounced back with gains in 2019 but then a massive sell-off in February and March brought an end to history’s longest bull market, as the coronavirus pandemic hit stateside.”

