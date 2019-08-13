Former MLB star Curt Schilling is considering a run for Congress in Arizona against one of the state’s five Democrats, news which earned the praise of President Donald Trump Tuesday.

Having learned on Fox & Friends that the pitcher and longtime Republican was considering a run for office, Trump tweeted the news with his approval.

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Schilling told the Arizona Republic he is “absolutely considering” a run for Congress in Arizona. Schilling emphasized he was “not ready to do any of that right now. If/When things solidify I will but right now it’s something in the ‘I’m considering it’ stage.”

Schilling cited immigration issues as one the reasons he felt compelled to run. “The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” he said to the Arizona Republic. “When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked.”

Schilling hinted at the possibility Sunday in an interview with Armed American Radio’s Mark Walters. “It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously, we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering,” said Schilling.

Schilling was a World Series star for the 2001 Diamondbacks and the 2004 Boston Red Sox. He endorsed President George W. Bush over Sen. John Kerry in 2004 just days after his team won the World Series. He’s a vocal supporter of President Trump.

After getting fired from ESPN in 2016 for sharing a transphobic meme, Schilling joined Breitbart to host a political podcast.

Schilling has floated the idea of a run for office before, in Massachusetts. Once in 2009 after the death of Sen. Ted Kennedy and once in 2016 before Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s re-election.

[Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

