President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani was reportedly involved in “shadow” diplomacy in Venezuela as well, personally attempting to convince Nicolás Maduro to leave office.

The Washington Post reported that Giuliani was involved in a “shadow diplomatic effort” to get Maduro out of power “and reopen resource-rich Venezuela to business.” The effort apparently ran in direct opposition to then-National Security Adviser John Bolton’s policy toward Venezuela.

“Giuliani’s willingness to talk with Maduro in late 2018 flew in the face of the official policy of the White House, which, under national security adviser John Bolton, was then ratcheting up sanctions and taking a harder line against the Venezuelan government.

Around the time of the phone call, Giuliani met with Bolton to discuss the off-the-books plan to ease Maduro from office — a plan Bolton vehemently rejected, two people familiar with the meeting said.”

According to The Washington Post, White House officials did not know why Giuliani was involved in Venezuela discussions.

The newspaper reported that Giuliani spoke with Maduro over the phone in late 2018 – and was joined by then-Republican Rep. Pete Sessions.

Sessions has been subpoenaed over his dealings with Giuliani and his indicted Ukrainian associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Sessions all but confirmed to be the person referred to as “Congressman-1” in Fruman and Parnas’ indictment, the lawmaker who helped facilitate the campaign to oust Ukraine Amb. Marie Yovanovitch.

Neither Giuliani nor the White House responded to the Post’s requests for comment. Giuliani’s similar efforts in Ukraine has resulted in Trump’s impeachment by the House.

