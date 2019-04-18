Sen. Blumenthal: Details in the Mueller Report Are ‘Nothing Less than a National Scandal’

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told reporters that the details within the redacted report from Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel shows President Donald Trump’s actions are “nothing less than a national scandal” and it is only the beginning for their new investigations.

“Impressions based on a quick review of this very lengthy and detailed document and some of the press reports that I’ve seen so far. But I want to emphasize the discrepancy between the sunshine spin that we saw from the Attorney General this morning and the detailed description of wrongdoing in this report. What’s demonstrated in powerful and compelling detail in this report is nothing less than a national scandal,” Blumenthal said.

“And this report is far from the end of the inquiry that this country needs and deserve. It is the beginning of another chapter. I will be asking for Robert Mueller to testify, for an unredacted copy of this report, for all of the evidence and findings that underlie it, and for other testimony including William Barr ,who has agreed to testify in early May,” he continued. “Again, I have read this report very quickly, focusing mainly on the summary.”

The main issue of collusion with Russia was again dispelled with the release of the report, but the issue of obstruction of justice has not been solved to many’s satisfaction.

“The special counsel found no evidence that any American, including anyone associated with the Trump campaign, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government or the IRA in this illegal scheme,” Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference prior to the report’s release. “Indeed, as the report states, quote, the investigation did not identify evidence that any U.S. Person knowingly or intentionally coordinated with the IRA’s interference operation, unquote. Put another way, the special counsel found no collusion by any Americans in IRA’s illegal activities.”

