The Daily Show Ran an Ad During Fox & Friends to Get Trump to Visit ‘Presidential Twitter Library’

By Connor MannionJun 12th, 2019, 1:59 pm

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah made a very direct appeal to President Donald Trump to visit its Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library by buying ad space on Fox & Friends in DC.

The ad shows Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic asking Trump to visit the exhibit and featuring a number of previous Trump tweets, including the one where he asks if a president can be impeached for “gross incompetence” and one where he calls Stormy Daniels “horseface.”

According to Adweek, Comedy Central purchased ad space on both Fox & Friends and Sean Hannity’s show Hannity through Saturday.

Watch above.

