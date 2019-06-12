The Daily Show with Trevor Noah made a very direct appeal to President Donald Trump to visit its Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library by buying ad space on Fox & Friends in DC.

.@TheDailyShow ran this ad during Fox & Friends this morning pic.twitter.com/wwQVeROJ55 — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 12, 2019

The ad shows Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic asking Trump to visit the exhibit and featuring a number of previous Trump tweets, including the one where he asks if a president can be impeached for “gross incompetence” and one where he calls Stormy Daniels “horseface.”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

According to Adweek, Comedy Central purchased ad space on both Fox & Friends and Sean Hannity’s show Hannity through Saturday.

