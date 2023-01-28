Trump Acts Out Joe & Hunter Biden Laptop Fanfic in NH: ‘’This Kid Is Not Working Out Well For Me’

Donald Trump hit the 2024 campaign trail on Saturday, and during his speech in New Hampshire acted out a pretend conversation between President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden discussing the “laptop from hell.”

Ex-president Trump’s Saturday schedule included stops in both New Hampshire and South Carolina, early primary states, and while speaking at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting in Concord he named his campaign chair in the state and gave a stump speech that hit many of the notes familiar from his rallies over the past two years, including claiming again that he won in 2020.

At one point, he brought up Hunter Biden’s laptop, the discovery of which at a repair shop was first ignored by the media and then treated as Russian disinformation before the press ultimately conceded its authenticity.

In a strange aside, Trump acted out what the conversation would have been like when the president was told by his son about losing the computer.

“We have a president whose son’s laptop from hell gets taken over, and exposes massive corruption like nobody’s ever seen before,” said Trump to start. “You think the father — did you ever hear this? Do you think the father was upset?”

He then put on the play.

“Dad, I left my laptop in a repair shop, forgot to pick it up, And this repair guy went a little crazy when he saw what was on it,” he said as Hunter.

“What’s on it, son?” his Joe replied.

“Every crime that you’ve ever committed, pop,” he concluded the performance.

“Now, at what point does the father get angry?” Trump asked the crowd. “You know, like, ‘this kid is not working out well for me.'”

It wasn’t exactly Broadway but the crowd was pretty amused.

Watch the clip above, via NTD on YouTube.

