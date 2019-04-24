comScore

Trump Says AOC Is ‘Correct’ About the VA: ‘Not Broken, It Is Doing Great’

By Josh FeldmanApr 24th, 2019, 1:35 pm

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct.”

Yes, President Donald Trump tweeted that this afternoon in response to the New York congresswoman’s recent comments about the VA.

At a recent town hall, Ocasio-Cortez said, “[T]here’s some things that we’re hearing today, there’s some themes we’ve got coming out, and especially when it comes to the VA, all I can think of is that classic refrain that my parents always told me growing up. Which is that, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

She received criticism for those remarks from people bringing up the serious problems at the VA, including from Veterans’ Affairs Committee ranking member Phil Roe, who said, “Apparently ignorance is bliss when it comes to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her views of VA. It is evident that she paid little attention to the scandalous treatment of veterans that occurred several years ago by some in the very agency created to serve them.”

Trump tweeted about her remarks after a segment largely critical of Ocasio-Cortez on Fox News this morning, and said that the VA isn’t broken, but it’s “only because of the Trump Administration.”

He also got fact-checked on his claim about Veterans Choice:

