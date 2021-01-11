Trump Approval Hits All-Time Low of 33 Percent, Nearly Two-Thirds Say President is ‘Undermining Democracy’: Quinnipiac

President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit an all-time low following his supporters’ violent attack on the Capitol, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Fifty-six percent of voters placed responsibility on the president while 52 percent believe he should be removed from office as a result and 53 to 43 percent believe he should resign.

The poll also found that 74 percent of voters believe that democracy in the United States is under threat, likely because the violent mob’s main objective was to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Merely 21 percent of voters said that American democracy is not under threat.

Sixty percent of voters, 95 percent of Democrats, and 64 percent of Independents say Trump is actively undermining democracy, and failed to protect it last week. 73 percent of Republicans believe Trump is protecting democracy.

Tying his current all-time low, Trump now has a negative 33 – 60 percent approval rating — a significant drop from the negative 44 – 51 percent rating he had in December.

Despite reports that Trump has been “unstable” since the mob attack, voters are divided on the state of the president’s mental health. 45 percent believe he is mentally stable while 48 percent say he is not — ratings that have barely changed since the Capitol breach.

“Pick them up and lock them up,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said of Americans’ thoughts on the storming of the Capitol. “There’s no ambivalence on how to treat the mobs that breached the Capitol, and there is nearly the same level of alarm from Republicans and Democrats over extremism establishing a troubling foothold.”

While 81 percent of voters believe extremism is a big issue in the U.S. and 91 percent say the pro-Trump mob should be held accountable, they’re split when it comes to labeling last week’s attack. Forty-seven percent of voters consider what happened at the Capitol a coup while 43 percent do not and 10 percent are unsure.

