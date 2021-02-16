Former President Donald Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a lengthy, fiery statement days after the end of the impeachment trial.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump but made a point of saying in his speech that day Trump was morally responsible for the riots at the Capitol building, even bringing up the possibility of Trump being charged down the line.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump said in the statement. “The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle — they’ve never had it so good — and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last.”

Many Republicans put the Georgia losses in those two Senate races at the feet of the former president, but Trump tries to point the finger at McConnell for that. The statement alludes to Trump’s repeated false claims of a stolen election, saying many Republicans didn’t turn out to vote in Georgia because of “their anguish” at officials for “not doing [their] job on Election Integrity.”

Trump pushed baseless claims about the election, specifically the outcome of the presidential race in Georgia, for weeks, and even spoke directly to GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a now-infamous call that is currently under investigation.

Trump’s fiery statement claims McConnell would have lost his reelection if not for his personal endorsement, accuses him of having “no credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings,” and straight-up calls him “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

“If Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump says.

