President Donald Trump issued his first jab at Lisa Page since the former FBI lawyer decided to speak out against his repeated attacks on her.

“When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses,” Trump tweeted in the middle of his flight to the NATO summit in London. “Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?”

Molly Jong-Fast, who profiled Page for The Daily Beast, responded to Trump’s tweet by saying “I don’t think he read the piece.”

Page has been a central figure in the conspiracy theories about an anti-Trump “Deep State” within the Justice Department, much of which connects back to the “insurance policy” she discussed with Strzok regarding the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation on Trump’s team. In her profile with Jong-Fast, she lamented the impact Trump’s attacks have had on her life, and claimed that her conversations with Strzok were selectively leaked to generate a “political impact” from the appearance of wrongdoing.

“They lack a lot of context. Many of them aren’t even about him or me,” Page said. “We’re not given an opportunity to provide any context. In a lot of those texts we were talking about other people like our family members or articles we had sent each other.”

The Page profile comes ahead of Justice Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the origins of the Russia probe. Early reports on the IG’s findings say he’ll criticize the FBI for a number of errant and “unprofessional” actions, but determined that the bureau’s investigation of the Trump 2016 campaign was not tainted by political bias.

In terms of the allegations of “scrubbed messages,” Politifact noted last year that the Justice Department recovered thousands of text messages between Strzok and Page, which supposedly went messing due to technical difficulties rather than to a deliberate deletion.

From Politifact:

“The inspector general was unable to recover text messages Strzok and Page may have sent using iPhones they were given when they joined Mueller’s team. But a special counsel official who reviewed Strzok’s iPhone before it was reset found it contained no substantive messages.”

