This post has been updated.

President Donald Trump lashed out at reporters for their questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing and if he was concerned about indictment if he leaves office in 2021.

“And when you saw Robert Mueller’s statement, the earlier statement and then he did a recap, he did a correction later on in the afternoon and you know what that correction was and you still ask the question. You know why? Because you’re fake news, you’re one of the worst.” Trump said Wednesday afternoon.

“Again, you’re fake news and you’re right at the top of the list also. Let me just tell you, go back to what — it is not what he said. Read his correction,” Trump said to another reporter.

When the reporter tried to correct Trump, the president cut him off and said “read his correction. If you read his correction, you’ll find out. That is why people don’t deal with you, because you’re not an honest reporter.”

Trump to the great @Yamiche when asked about Mueller’s statement that Trump’s written answers were “generally untruthful” —> “He didn’t say that … When you ask that question, you’re untruthful.” — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 24, 2019

PBS correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Playboy magazine White House reporter Brian Karem said on Twitter they were singled out by the president.

Alcindor was asking Trump about Mueller testifying that he found the president’s written answers “generally” untruthful. Trump instead rejected the premise of the question and called Alcindor “untruthful.”

“You’re untruthful when you ask that question. When you ask that question, you’re untruthful. And you know who else is untruthful? You know who else is untruthful? His aides,” Trump said.

Trump later tweeted about his presser, apparently responding to a segment on Fox News’ The Five.

“The kind of questions the White House Correspondents were asking is almost like they didn’t see what went on at the hearings!” @JesseBWatters The hearings were a disaster for Robert Mueller & the Democrats. Nevertheless, the Fake News Media will try to make the best out of it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

